The Colombian singer-songwriters Sebastián Yatra and Camilo, the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, the American singer Becky G and the regional Mexican music band Grupo Firme head the list of nominees for the Lo Nuestro Award, which will be held on February 23 in Miami, United States , in a gala that will be broadcast live by the Univisión network.

The organization began the week by announcing the complete list of nominees for the 39 categories of its 35th edition, led by Colombian Sebastián Yatra, author of hits such as “Steal a kiss”, “Treacherous”, “Ideal girl” with 10 awards. , “TBT”, “Runaway”, “She no longer has a boyfriend” and “Red heels”. With nine nominations he is followed by urban singer Bad Bunny, the most listened to artist in the world on Spotify for the third consecutive year; the Colombian Camilo, five times winner of the Latin Grammy, and the Californian singer and actress Becky G, of Mexican parents.

Also with nine nominations is the Mexican band Grupo Firme, which in 2022 dared to cover in Spanish the world hit of British star Harry Styles “Watermelon Sugar”, to which it gives the Mexican flavor in the song “Sabes a Tequila”. , which premiered on Friday. The group originally from the border city of Tijuana has a 13-year career with the interpretation of songs by other regional music bands and popular Mexican songs, but has given a new turn to its career with this version.

For their part, the Colombian Maluma and the Puerto Ricans Ozuna and Daddy Yankee are listed below with eight nominations. The gala will be hosted by the actress, beauty queen and presenter Alejandra Espinoza, who will be accompanied by Sebastián Yatra, and the Mexican Paulina Rubio in the ‘late-night’ (midnight program) of Univisión titled “At night but without sleep ”. This year’s nominations include 192 artists spanning all genres of Latin music in 39 categories, including “Tour of the Year,” which returns “by popular demand.”

Under the motto “The world is our thing”, the 35th edition of the Lo Nuestro Award ceremony will be broadcast live on Univisión on February 23 from the Miami-Dade Arena and simultaneously on Galavisión in the United States.

Finally, it is important to remember that the winners of the Lo Nuestro Award are chosen by the public through voting that is carried out through the official website of the awards, premioslonuestro.com/vota. There will appear five main categories: General, Pop, Urban, Tropical and Regional Mexican. Selecting one opens the next tab showing subcategories such as Song of the Year, Breakthrough Artist, and Tour of the Year. By selecting one of the options, the page will give way to the list of nominees and their productions so that you can choose your favorite. To make the vote valid, you must enter personal information such as your name, email and country of residence.