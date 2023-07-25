Local motocrossers shine in Guayaquil

Andrés Feicán, Nicolás Merchán, Cristian Montaleza, Daniela Alemán, Andrés Barros, Justiniano Romero were the most outstanding Azuayan pilots in Guayaquil. This city received the fourth date of the National Motocross Championship. The fair nut was played last weekend, on the track of the Rivera del Lago Shooting Club.

The event organized by the Ecuadorian Motorcycling Federation (FEM) was decisive in terms of the fights for the titles in the MX1 A and MX2 A categories.

The first to intervene in the nut contest were the pilots of the lowest displacements. After a day the more experienced participants took action.

In the 450 cc the show was guaranteed. Since the current national monarch, Miguel ‘Coyote’ Cordovez (KTM) took advantage in the accumulated table of the season. The native of Latacunga took first place in the valid, after winning in both sleeves and adding 50 points.

In second place was the pilot from Cuenca, Nicolás Merchán (Honda), who recovered after overcoming some problems in the first round. In the second outing, ‘Niki’ continued in the fight and received the flag in second place. The Azuayo added 40 points, in the Main Port.

This situation allows Merchán to continue in the fight for the title. The podium was completed by his compatriot Andrés Barros (38).

The accumulated is led by Cordovez, who has 180 points; while, Merchán accumulated 170 units. Both will have the option to lengthen or shorten the advantage, on the fifth date of the appointment, to take place on August 26, in Imbabura.

Heading for the two-time championship

One of those who also excelled in the exhausting climate of Puerto Principal was Azuayo Andrés Feicán. The current champion of the MX2 A (250 cc) category, won both sleeves and added 50 points. With this he goes on to lead the class alone, with 185 units.

The young pilot had a duel from power to power with Italo Medina from Azogues, who finished second on the fourth date.

After this performance, the representative from Cañar moves to second place overall, with 153 points. Below is Pedro ‘Piluco’ Suárez, who did not compete in Guayaquil.

On his side, in the MX +30 category, Azuay took the podium. The winner was Christian Montaleza; followed by Gabriel Álvarez and Ismael Cueva, second and third, in that order.

The domain of Daniela Alemán continues

The Honda rider, Daniela Alemán had no problem to once again take the first place in the Ladies A category. The woman from Cuenca added 50 units and is one of the motocrossers with a perfect score: 172.

In the Ladies B class, the Azuaya Alanís Encalada stood out, who finished third. Bajaña, from Guayas, won the race and Karla Pesántez from Pichinchana came second.

