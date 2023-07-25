Jiang Xiaodong Leads Delegation to Shanghai for Study on Development of Pharmaceutical Industry

Jiang Xiaodong, director of the Provincial Drug Administration, recently went to Shanghai to exchange and study the new ecology of the development of the pharmaceutical industry. This visit was aimed at implementing the province’s deployment requirements for building a strategic pillar industrial cluster of biomedicine and health.

Accompanied by Yan Zhen, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Drug Administration, Jiang Xiaodong led a team to conduct field research in Shanghai. The team consisted of main responsible comrades from the Administrative Licensing Department, the Provincial Drug Inspection Institute, and the Provincial Evaluation and Certification Center.

During the visit, the research team visited various institutions and organizations related to the pharmaceutical industry in Shanghai. They visited the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai Zhangjiang Science City, WuXi AppTec, and Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group. Additionally, they also had discussions with the Shanghai Municipal Drug Administration.

The focus of the discussions and visits was on innovative measures to promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry, drug regulatory informationization, and drug regulatory technical support capacity building. The research team also participated in the National Conference on the Scientific Supervision of Traditional Chinese Medicine to gain insights into the new developments in Chinese medicine supervision and industrial development.

Shanghai, being a highland for the development of the national biopharmaceutical industry, provided valuable insights to the research team. The city has a high degree of maturity in the innovation chain, industrial chain, capital chain, and talent chain. Shanghai has also issued several policies and measures to promote the high-quality development of the biomedical industry. The city has established a biomedical fund and a biomedical innovation transformation fund, forming an industrial innovation and development ecology that resembles a “tropical rainforest-style”.

The Shanghai Municipal Drug Administration has continuously increased system innovation, service innovation, and regulatory innovation to promote the transformation of research and development results and industrial implementation. The modernization level of drug supervision in Shanghai has been continuously improved.

The visit and exchange of knowledge between Guangdong and Shanghai will further enrich the practice of Chinese-style modern drug supervision and accelerate the high-quality development of cross-regional integration in the pharmaceutical industry.

Overall, Jiang Xiaodong’s visit to Shanghai aimed to enhance the functions and professional advantages of the drug regulatory department and accelerate the high-quality development of the province’s pharmaceutical industry. The knowledge and insights gained during this visit will contribute to the continued growth and improvement of the pharmaceutical industry in Guangdong.

