Communication was exclusively via WhatsApp, Thomas*, an employee of a DPD subcontractor, saw no contract for several months – then bankruptcy came. “I applied to be a driver and was accepted, but I never had personal contact with my boss,” the man told the Kleine Zeitung. He was employed for 15 hours a week for a month, and then for 40. “I never received a written contract, I was only paid the agreed fixed salary every month, but I never received holiday pay.”