The Fivers WAT Margareten saved a 24:23 (16:10) victory against the pursuer HC Hard over time and thus cemented third place in the HLA Master League.

In the worst case, the Fivers will end the basic round in third place, with one game more before the last round, they are level on points with the second SG Westwien. The local rival is challenged in Bregenz on Saturday. Hard is five points behind and is definitely fourth after 22 laps.

The Viennese were already leading by eight goals shortly after the change of sides on Good Friday, before the Vorarlbergers started to catch up and missed the chance of a successful comeback several times.

