In Peru, controlled through the Chilean listed company Enel Américas SA, has signed an agreement with the Chinese company China Southern Power Grid International Co., Ltd. for the sale of all the equity investments held by Enel Perú in the electricity distribution and supply company Enel Distribución Perú SAA and in the advanced energy services company Enel X Peru SAC

The agreement provides that CSGI will acquire Enel Perú’s stakes in Enel Distribución Perú SAA (equal to approximately 83.15% of the latter’s share capital) and in Enel X Perù SAC (equal to 100% of the share capital of the latter) for a total consideration of approximately 2.9 billion US dollars, corresponding to approximately 4 billion US dollars in terms of enterprise value (referred to 100%). Furthermore, the total consideration is subject to adjustments usual for this type of transaction in consideration of the time which will elapse between the signing of the agreement and the completion of the transaction.