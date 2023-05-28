Loja and its “corners” to visit on holidays – breaking latest news

Loja and its tourist sites to visit

Ecuador, from this Friday the 26th to Sunday the 28th of May, will be on holiday for the Battle of Pichincha. The authorities have deployed the necessary personnel to ensure the safety of people and that the economy is revitalized.

sites

Each of the 16 cantons in the province of Loja has unique tourist sites that can be visited on this three-day holiday. Each place has its culture, tradition and spaces to visit —along with the gastronomy that identifies the towns.

In Loja there are parks and squares, as well as the Villonaco Wind Power Plant, Lagunas del Campadre and waterfalls on the outskirts.

Ángel Campoverde, an entrepreneur from Vilcabamba, told Diario Crónica that southeastern parishes such as Malacatos, San Pedro de Vilcabamba and especially Vilcabamba have spaces that can be visited as a family and at the same time support businesses in the area.

For example, learn about the preparation of the traditional horchata, which is made in these parishes. According to Gloria Caraguay, the plants with which the drink is obtained are medicinal, moisturizing and help good digestion.

For her part, Katherine Gonza, a resident of the city of Amaluza (Espíndola), pointed out that the canton has a diversity of climates and places, where she can learn about its history; but if you like adventure, you recommend visiting the Jimbura Lake System, Cruz El Tablón or Guambo, Cascada la Cofradía, among others.

On the other hand, Guissela Armijos, from the city of Catamayo and an entrepreneur, told this media outlet that the “Valley of the Eternal Sun” awaits them with open arms and spectacular weather. “Our canton has many tourist sites such as Guayabal, Boquerón, the waterfalls in San Pedro de la Bendita or in the El Tambo parish, in all these places you can taste traditional cuisine,” she said. (YO)