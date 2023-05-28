Home » With Castro’s goal, Millonarios beat Boyacá Chicó
With Castro’s goal, Millonarios beat Boyacá Chicó

Millonarios is beating Boyacá Chicó 1-0 for the final home runs of the Betplay league.

The player who opened the scoring was the scorer Leonardo Castro, who received the ball from the eastern sector of the field.

The group directed by Alberto Gamero wants to recover the prominence of this semester that put him in advance in the hexagonal, after a ‘no taste’ on the first date against DIM.

News in development…

