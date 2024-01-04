Loja has a 15% reduction in criminal acts, says the Government – ​​breaking latest news

Through a press conference, the morning of this Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the governor, Paul Aguilar Sotomayor, highlighted the coordination between the National Police, the Armed Forces and all institutions involved in security and citizen control. “Together, we have developed new planning with a view to transforming policing, promoting an approach of greater contact and action, as well as an Armed Forces ready and willing to collaborate,” he said.

Regarding the achievements in the province of Loja, crime indicators reduced 15% compared to 2023. The National Police, through the Loja Subzone, carried out special control and order operations, obtaining: 467 anti-crime operations, the confiscation of a firearm, 28 people arrested, 11 vehicles detained, recovery of a vehicle and a motorcycle. Likewise, they seized 113 grams of substances subject to control.

In the same way, he reported that the Community Police developed 12 crime prevention campaigns, installed 224 security buttons, 25 community assemblies, 11 home orders, six adults detained and three minors apprehended. Also, through operations, 12 minors were assisted, since they were affected by domestic violence, said Jaime Herrera, commander, deputy, of Sub zone 11 Loja of the National Police.

In addition, the authority stressed that, since January, the National Police and the Armed Forces have begun joint operations and the servers have been integrated into complementary entities to improve the security of the residents of Loja.

For its part, the National Secretariat for Risk Management (SNGR) warned of a forecast of rain in the southern region, maintaining its active operation for any eventuality. In the Calvas canton, a landslide was controlled and the authorities are calling to adopt a preventive culture to avoid disasters.

Finally, the representative of the Executive in Loja, committed his action, because “we will continue working tirelessly to strengthen the tranquility and security of our community.” (YO)

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

