Payment dates for SNAP food stamps in January

The 2024 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has announced an increase of 3% in the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), resulting in a higher monthly benefit for eligible Americans. The new maximum amount that can be charged on the electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card is $291.00 USD.

The payment structure is based on the number of people in a household, with households of two receiving $535.00 USD, those with three members receiving $766.00 USD, and so on. The highest amount goes to households with eight or more residents, who will be entitled to $1,751.00 USD, plus an additional $219.00 USD for every extra person.

The distribution of SNAP benefits is handled by individual states and the pay dates for 2024 have been released. From January 1st to the 28th, different states will disburse the funds to eligible individuals and families. The earliest payments go out in Alaska, North Dakota, Rhode Island, and Vermont, while the latest are distributed in Utah, Maine, South Dakota, and Indiana.

The national increase in SNAP benefits aims to provide much-needed financial support for vulnerable Americans to ensure they have access to essential nutrition. The program is a crucial part of the social safety net and helps millions of people in the United States put food on the table.

