Tesãi Foundation celebrates World Kidney Day

On March 9, World Kidney Day and among the many activities developed by the Tesãi Foundation was a healthy breakfast among the medical staff, officials, insured and relatives of patients suffering from some degree of kidney failure.

10% of the Paraguayan population would be suffering from some degree of renal failure, according to estimates by the Paraguayan Society of Nephrology. In the world 850 million people are kidney patients, so the date calls for reflection on the importance of caring for the kidney.

Many do not know that they have the disease, which causes a progressive deterioration in the quality of life, according to what was stated by Dr. Lourdes Ayala, head of the Nephrology and Hemodialysis Service of the Tesãi Foundation.

“10% of the population has some degree of kidney failure, we are not talking about diagnosed patients who are already on dialysis or undergoing peritoneal dialysis or transplant patients who are already treated or assumed patients,” he explained.

The specialist was more specific in pointing out that these are patients who are not diagnosed and are in a potential risk group for developing kidney failure, which in the long run, if not intervened on time, will require treatment at some point. kidney substitute.

Within the framework of “World Kidney Day”, Area 2 Hospital held informative and awareness talks for policyholders, users and patients with kidney failure, as well as a healthy breakfast, an activity organized by the Nephrology and Hemodialysis Service, in charge of Dr. Lourdes Ayala.

The world motto for this year 2023 is Kidney Health for All, “Prepare for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable”. “Kidney patients are a part of the vulnerable population that suffers from this pathology, also in catastrophic situations or circumstances that come out of everyday life. We want to draw attention and raise awareness among the population about the importance of caring for the kidney”, said the specialist.

Healthy breakfast

Among the activities were talks on kidney care, advice on habits and healthy eating, distribution of informative leaflets in the corridors, waiting rooms and receptions, as well as a healthy breakfast among the medical staff, nephrologist specialists, nurses, technicians, staff support, insured and relatives of patients suffering from some degree of renal failure.

Dr. Lourdes Ayala, head of the Nephrology and Hemodialysis Service at Area 2 Hospital, mentioned that inter-institutional efforts are being coordinated to implement integrated health strategies that give priority to prevention, early detection, and management of Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs). ).

The celebration of this commemorative date seeks to raise awareness among the general population about the importance of proper management of this pathology that can affect 10% of the Paraguayan population to different degrees.

Statistics

1 in 10 adults worldwide suffer from it and, if left untreated, it can be fatal. While early detection enables care and management of the disease to help prevent morbidity and mortality and improve cost-effectiveness and sustainability, kidney disease-related mortality continues to rise each year and is projected to be the fifth leading cause number of deaths by 2040.

Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs), which include cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, hypertension, chronic lung disease, and chronic kidney disease (CKD), are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, and significantly in low- and middle-income countries.

Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has represented a tough challenge for health systems worldwide, due to the large number of patients who need diagnosis and management after the cancellation of care and the discontinuation of treatment due to the confinement policies that we had for several months.

