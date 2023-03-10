Home News Claudia Bahamón’s message after a strong tremor
Claudia Bahamón's message after a strong tremor

Claudia Bahamón’s message after a strong tremor

Claudia Bahamon She is one of the most beloved and popular presenters and models on television and on social media not only for her charisma as the host of MasterChef Celebrity but also for her views on the environment and climate change.

Recently, the famous native of Neiva shared a message that aroused all kinds of reactions and comments among Internet users.

It was about the publication that he made after the strong tremor that occurred in the early hours of this Friday, March 10, that shook a large part of the country, since the telluric movement reached 5.9 on the Richter scale, being a moderate earthquake. .

“The earth speaks to us and asks us to take care of it”wrote the presenter on her Twitter account where many immediately did not hide their position regarding what was mentioned by the famous.

