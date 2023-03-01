Home News Lollobrigida: ‘A plan for 500,000 regular migrants’
According to the Minister of Agriculture, working on flows is the right way to support legal immigration

Minister Lollobrigida (Photo Ansa)

We will work this year to bring in nearly 500,000 legal immigrants. This can also be organized through multilateral and bilateral agreements to support legal immigration”. This is what the announced Minister of Agriculture, of Food Sovereignty and Forests, Francesco Lollobrigida during a press point on the sidelines of his meetings in Brussels. “Working on flows is the right waywe have a flow plan that hasn’t been followed for years which can be an opportunity for those who want to come to Italy legally and safely”, he added.

More departures more deaths

More departures correspond to more deaths, this is the absolute data. So what needs to be stopped are the departures to stop the dead,” the minister added. “Italy has done everything it could do, and the numbers show it. We have welcomed more migrants than any other, but now it is necessary to address the problem at a European level. It is not possible for a single nation to take on the problem”, explained Lollobrigida, reiterating: “Illegal immigration is the enemy of legal immigration, we are not against migration we are against illegality“.



