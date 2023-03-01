Home News Two men were arrested for theft and personal injury
Two men were arrested for theft and personal injury

The subjects would have injured the victim with a traumatic weapon for stealing money.

A 22-year-old man was captured, who, in the company of a 17-year-old teenager and riding a motorcycle, had robbed a 62-year-old citizen moments before, when he was passing through the La Esperanza neighborhood of the municipality of El pital.

In the reaction of the quadrant patrol and thanks to the timely notice of some citizens who witnessed the criminal act, these subjects were intercepted trying to flee on the road that leads to the municipality of Tarqui.

According to witnesses, these criminals would have injured the victim with the grip of the traumatic weapon, after he resisted the robbery.

According to the declarations of the commander of the municipality of Pital, Mayor Rafael Rodriguez, these individuals from the rural area of ​​Gigante, would have initially reached the municipality of Agrado where they allegedly stole a cell phone and later found themselves involved in the criminal act of Pital, where thanks to the timely reaction of the quadrant they were captured.

At the moment these two men are being presented before the competent authorities as allegedly responsible for the crimes of qualified and aggravated port and personal injuries.

