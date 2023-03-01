Home News Won at the Maracana: Independiente del Valle winner of the Cup Winners’ Cup
Won at the Maracana: Independiente del Valle winner of the Cup Winners’ Cup

by admin

Independiente del Valle of Ecuador won its first South American Cup Winners’ Cup by beating Flamengo 5-4 on penalties this Tuesday at the Maracaná in Rio de Janeiro, witnessing a new setback for the team led by the Portuguese Vítor Pereira.

The ‘Matagiantes’ from the city of Sangolquí honored his nickname before one of the most powerful rosters in America, which squandered its third chance to win a title so far in 2023 due, in large part, to its definition errors in the first time.

The Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta, 45 seconds from the end of the game (90+6), sent the series to extra time (Del Valle won 1-0 last week), where equality remained.

On penalties, goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez saved the Uruguayan’s shot and gave the Ecuadorians the overall victory, who scored their five shots.

This is the third international title for the Ecuadorian team, after winning the Copa Sudamericana in the 2019 and 2022 editions.

It also ratifies the great process of this club in recent years, recognized for its work in lower divisions and becoming a highly recognized institution in South America.

