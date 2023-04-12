Xinhua News Agency, Zhanjiang, April 12 (Reporter Mei Changwei) Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited the Navy of the Southern Theater Command on April 11. He emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement the party’s thinking on strengthening the military in the new era, implement the military strategic policy in the new era, deepen military training and preparations, accelerate transformation and construction, comprehensively improve the modernization level of the army, and resolutely complete the tasks entrusted by the party and the people. various tasks.

On April 11, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected and investigated the Navy in the Southern Theater Command. This is Xi Jinping’s important speech after listening to the relevant work report of the Navy in the Southern Theater Command.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

Zhanjiang in April is full of blue waves and spring. At about 10 a.m., Xi Jinping came to the Naval Office of the Southern Theater Command. Amid warm applause, Xi Jinping cordially received representatives of naval officers and soldiers of the Southern Theater Command, and took a group photo with them.

Later, Xi Jinping watched a multimedia film reflecting the construction of the navy in the southern theater and listened to relevant work reports. Xi Jinping fully affirmed the construction of the naval forces in the southern theater and the completion of tasks since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to persist in thinking about and handling military issues from a political perspective, carry out military struggles firmly and flexibly, improve the ability to respond to complex situations in a timely and appropriate manner, resolutely defend my country’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and strive to maintain the overall stability of the surrounding areas.

Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen actual combat-oriented military training, persist in leading training through combat, deepen research on war and operational issues, and innovate operational concepts and combat methods and training methods. It is necessary to strengthen case-based confrontational training, focus on key topics, specialize in refining, and improve training levels and actual combat capabilities.

On April 11, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected and investigated the Navy in the Southern Theater Command. This is Xi Jinping cordially receiving representatives of naval officers and soldiers of the Southern Theater Command.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to vigorously develop new types of combat forces and means, grasp the characteristics and laws of the construction of new-quality combat capabilities, and promote new equipment and new forces to accelerate the formation of actual combat capabilities. It is necessary to persist in system construction and system application, thoroughly crack down on shortcomings and weaknesses, and promote the overall upgrade of the combat system.

Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen the party’s leadership and party building in the military, and pay close attention to comprehensively and strictly governing the party and the military. It is necessary to thoroughly grasp the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, carefully organize and implement the education on the theme of learning and implementing the ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and make overall plans for the educational and practical activities of “learning the thought of strengthening the army and making contributions to the cause of strengthening the army”, so as to consolidate our determination to the party. The ideological foundation of the Party Central Committee inspires the spiritual power of unity and forge ahead. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen the talent work and expand the talent team. It is necessary to promote the normalization and institutionalization of political training, and persevere in the discipline and anti-corruption. It is necessary to strengthen the education and management of the troops, unremittingly grasp the grassroots to lay the foundation, and ensure the safety and stability of the troops. All levels, especially leading cadres, should make great efforts to investigate and study, earnestly resolve outstanding contradictions and problems in the construction of the army, actively solve problems for the officers and soldiers, and lead the officers and soldiers to continuously create a new situation in the construction of the navy in the southern theater.

Zhang Youxia and others participated in the event.