Sohu Entertainment News The spy thriller “The Night Manager” produced by Amazon and the BBC will make a sequel. At the same time, Tom Hiddleston will return to play the protagonist Jonathan Pine. It is planned to start filming in London and South America later this year. The show launched its first season in 2016 and won two Emmys and three Golden Globes.

The play is adapted from le Carré's original work, co-starring Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicci. It tells the story of Jonathan (Tom Hiddleston played by Tom Hiddleston) who was once a soldier in Iraq. A soldier fighting on the front line, after retiring from the army, he came to a magnificent hotel, where he served as the night shift manager. One day, Jonathan met a beautiful woman named Sophie (Aure Atika) in the hotel and fell in love with her at first sight. The confidential documents of Richard (Hugh Laurie), the British arms black market boss, were secretly handed over to Jonathan, and he died afterwards.

