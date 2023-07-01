Long Wait Times for American Visa Appointments in CDMX: July 2023

Title: Long Wait Times for American Visa Appointments in CDMX Continue to Frustrate Applicants

Date: July 1, 2023

Mexico City – The Embassy of the United States in CDMX has been experiencing severe saturation, prompting visa applicants to seek alternatives at consulates other than the US Embassy in Mexico City. The Heraldo Binario has obtained information indicating that the wait times for American visa appointments in CDMX have reached unprecedented levels.

According to the Official Information Services and US Visa Appointments, the wait time for first-time tourist visa appointments in CDMX is currently scheduled for July 11, 2025. This staggering delay translates to a wait time of over 2 years. The situation is no better for those seeking to renew their tourist visa, as the next available appointment is not until December 6, 2023, resulting in a wait time of approximately 6 months.

The process for obtaining an American visa in CDMX for the first time can be overwhelming. To assist those unfamiliar with the process, we have compiled a step-by-step guide:

1. Fill out the DS-160 form on the designated link to obtain a barcode essential for tracking your request.

2. Schedule an appointment on the System page of the Visas Department of State of the United States. The website will guide you through the payment of the $185 application fee for the tourist visa, allowing you to proceed with scheduling your appointment.

3. Visit a Customer Service Center (CAS) to provide your biometric data and verify your identity.

4. Attend your scheduled interview at the consulate, bringing along your DS-160 form, valid Mexican passport, printed payment receipt, and any other required documents.

5. After the interview, the status of your visa will be reviewed, typically taking 3 to 4 weeks for a decision.

For those seeking to renew their American visa, the process remains the same as applying for the first time. However, certain applicants may be exempted from the interview requirement under specific circumstances, including when the visa expired less than 48 months ago and is being renewed for the same category. Additionally, infants under the age of 6 and adult applicants aged 80 or older may also qualify for exemption.

The prolonged wait times for American visa appointments in CDMX have caused frustration among applicants and raised concerns about the efficiency of the system. Many individuals and businesses heavily rely on travel between Mexico and the United States for various purposes, including tourism, education, and business opportunities. These delays hinder not only these individuals but also have broader economic implications.

The US Embassy in CDMX and relevant authorities are under mounting pressure to address the issue and find solutions to streamline the visa application process. In the meantime, individuals seeking to obtain or renew their American visa in CDMX are advised to plan well in advance and consider exploring alternative options at consulates outside of Mexico City.

With the high demand for American visas showing no signs of abating, it remains crucial for both US and Mexican authorities to collaborate and find long-term solutions to alleviate the strain on the visa system, ensuring a smoother process for applicants in the future.

