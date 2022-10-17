The route of the Giro d’Italia 2023 has been made official, with two stages in Belluno. And what stages. Probably decisive for deciding who will win the tour, as happened on the Marmolada climbs last May.

On Thursday 25 May 2023 the Oderzo Val di Zoldo will be run, 160 kilometers with arrival in Palafavèra, the town just above Pecol which in 2005 hosted the finish line of the Marostica-Zoldo Alto, a fraction that saw Paolo Savoldelli impose himself and Ivan wearing pink. Bass.

The next day, departure from Longarone for the Tre Cime, to honor the sixtieth anniversary of the Vajont disaster. The Giro returns to the foot of the Tre Cime ten years after the last time, when (it was 25 May) Vincenzo Nibali won, in a pink jersey, under a heavy snowfall.

«Strength, concentration, determination, beauty and passion. These are the ingredients of the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia, the hardest and most spectacular race in the world, which in 2023 will stop again in Veneto – commented the president of the Region, Luca Zaia – The pink caravan will cross the roads, the coast and the peaks of the Dolomites, a World Heritage Site, places that in the past have seen important pages written in the history of cycling. The hardest stages, but also the most exciting of the last week of the Giro, will be staged in Veneto. For the first time Caorle will be the protagonist of a finish line and a start, which will kick off the fraction with the final in Val di Zoldo. Finally, the tiring stage of the Dolomites with the Tre Cime di Lavaredo will start from Longarone ».

«We will have two full days of planetary promotion: our territory will not only be at the center of sporting attention, with exceptional media coverage. But it will present two stages that alone could decide the fate of the Giro »comments the President of the Province, Roberto Padrin. “The indissoluble bond, made of charm and sport, between the pink race and the pink mountains, which has always been one of the great beauties of our country, is confirmed”.