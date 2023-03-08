Essen-Holsterhausen.

The “We are Holsterhausen” initiative is still looking for donors to finance the hanging baskets in Essen-Holsterhausen. This is how you can participate.

Donors are still missing for the hanging baskets in Holsterhausen. Since 2019 and thus for the fifth time, the initiative “We are Holsterhausen” wants to make the district a little more livable with hanging baskets with bee-friendly plants. They are to be hung up in the first week of May. But currently there is still no money.

“Every year it is a Herculean task to ensure the financing of the 37 hanging baskets,” says Harald Hagen, spokesman for “Wir sind Holsterhausen”. In total, it is about an amount of over 8000 euros. There is a commitment for the Be-MoVe project to finance two hanging baskets for 2023, as well as an application to District Council III to assume the costs for four to five more. Nevertheless, at least 30 hanging baskets remained, which sponsors have to pay for.

Hanging baskets for Essen-Holsterhausen cost 218 euros each

Hagen is optimistic about the task: “We made it through the difficult years of 2021/22. With the help of the citizens and local companies, we will also make it in 2023.” But in conversations with regular donors, he has often heard that they currently have to pay particular attention to the money, this year only finance half a hanging basket or none at all could.

A hanging basket costs 218 euros from a Dutch retailer, explains Hagen. The price includes construction, maintenance, regular watering, dismantling including disposal and insurance against vandalism. As in almost all areas of daily life, the price has risen here too: last year, the hanging baskets cost 188 euros each.













“We are Holsterhausen”: Many cannot imagine summer without flowers

If the money does not come together, then the number of hanging baskets may have to be reduced. However, Hagen is counting on the fact that sponsors can be found in a timely manner. Because: “Most people in the district can no longer imagine a summer without the friendly, bright splashes of color.” The order should go out in the next two weeks.





If you would like to finance a hanging basket, you can email [email protected] with any questions or information about the donation account. It is also possible to participate proportionately. Note: Since the initiative “We are Holsterhausen” is not a non-profit association, no donation receipts can be issued.





