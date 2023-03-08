Don’t give up the mobile phone business!Heavy flagship Mate X3 exposure: want to use Huawei’s new graphene cooling technology

For Huawei, there are many new phones to be released next. Apart from the P60, the next one should be their high-end flagship Mate X3.

Some netizens looked at Huawei’s patent display,Huawei has developed a new type of carbon material that can meet the heat dissipation needs of equipment. It has the highest thermal diffusivity of 1100mm/s, the thinnest up to 0.1mm, and the highest breaking strength of 80MPa.

To put it simply, this new material can not only enhance the heat dissipation capability, but also the thickness of the whole machine is expected to be greatly reduced, and it is expected to be carried on the X3.

Summarizing the previous news, the Mate X3 folding screen will be Huawei’s most perfect folding screen mobile phone so far. It will be equipped with the second-generation satellite communication technology for the first time, adding voice communication and two-way mutual text messaging.

In addition, the first commercial “emergency mode” of the Mate 50 series may also appear on the Mate X3. The specific performance is that when the power of the mobile phone is lower than 1%, the so-called “energy-gathering pump” is activated to repolymerize the residual ions inside the battery. , to meet the emergency needs of low-power applications.

In terms of video,The machine adopts a combination of 50 million + 13 million + 12 million rear AI triple cameras. The main camera may be a Sony IMX766 sensor, which also supports the XMAGE imaging system; Stop and wait for configuration functions will not be absent.