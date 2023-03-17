The current governor is one of the Mexican politicians who have been mentioned as possible candidates for the 2024 elections.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, participated on Thursday night in the inauguration of the 86th Banking Convention that takes place in Mérida, Yucatán.

During his speech he was confused and called the entity’s governor, Mauricio Vila, of the opposition National Action Party (PAN), “president”, although he immediately joked about his mistake.

“Friends, friends, Mauricio Vila, you preside… governor,” said the president, which caused the auditorium to burst into laughter and applause. Given this, López Obrador added: «One more uncover«.

Vila, 42, and governor of Yucatán since 2018, is one of the Mexican politicians who have been mentioned as possible candidates for the presidency of the country by the opposition for the elections. of 2024.

Last January, the Yucatecan governor stated that he does want to seek the candidacy for the presidency of Mexico in the 2024 elections. by the coalition “Va por México”made up of parties opposed to López Obrador.

“Yes, of course, I would like to be (president). I think that any politician, and in my case it is not the exception, we would like to have that opportunity, “he said on that occasion, in an interview with Ciro Gómez Leyva for Radio Formula.