Yesterday the winners of the national stage of the first edition of the award were announced. Auteco Sistemi, Sinectra e Var Group these are the Italian companies that received the award: all three are now joining the “pool” of Schneider Electric partners who will compete for the Sustainability Impact Award on a European scale.

“Climate change is the defining issue of our time and limiting the increase in global average temperature is not something we can do alone. Companies must look beyond their operations and take into account the impact they have, indirectly, on the entire value chain, starting with the customers themselves – he commented Aldo Colombi, President and CEO of Schneider Electric Italy – The good news is that we have the technologies to decarbonise and make our world more efficient: sharing and rewarding best practices, and continuing to support our ecosystem in the process of reducing environmental impact, allows us to accelerate along this path”.

Auteco Sistemi awarded for the sustainable automation project for the pharmaceutical company Valpharma

Auteco Sistemia company based in Stradella (PV), is a partner Alliance of Schneider Electric which since 1985 has been offering integrated hardware and software solutions for process automation and control for the Food&Beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical sectors. It develops “turnkey” projects that meet even the most stringent requirements of regulated sectors and makes sustainability a strategic pillar. With a consultative approach, he accompanies the customer in understanding the added value of an innovation path green and creates solutions that improve the efficiency of production plants, using digitization to optimize processes.

The future belongs to modular companies. So you become flexible and quick to change

Auteco Sistemi was awarded for the project created for the pharmaceutical company Valpharma, to which it provided a complete, flexible and interconnected system to manage the entire production department in line with industry regulations. One has been created automated and centralized solution, which guarantees production archives in compliance with data integrity, complete reports and digitization, as well as the production process, of quality control parameters. This has increased efficiency and safety, traceability, digitization and data validation of production, but also an important increase also in sustainability. In fact, thanks to the availability of complete data throughout the lifecycle and automated management they have eliminated human errors and helped to optimize to reduce waste.

Sinectra awarded for the implementation of Alfa Laval’s innovative building and energy management technologies

Sinectra srl it is a company partner EcoXpert of Schneider Electric based in San Bonifacio (VR) which for over 40 years has been involved in providing integrated turnkey plant engineering solutions for technological systems (electrical, mechanical, safety), industrial automation systems and building automation. One of the focal objectives for Sinectra and its customers is the development and implementation of technologies aimed at reducing emissions with the aim of uniting the process improvement and sustainability.

As part of the development of emission reduction projects, the prize was awarded to Sinectra for the implementation of a monitoring and control system with highly innovative building and energy management functions. The plant object of the implementation of this technology is the new headquarters of the Swedish multinational Alfa Lavalat the production plant of brazed heat exchangers located in San Bonifacio.

In addition to supervision functions, command and control have been integrated energy monitoring systems and digital services (resource advisor), which allowed the customer to have useful information to evaluate the return on investment and make decisions to modernize its machinery for energy efficiency purposes. The solution adopted offered the customer a global vision, control and measurement of all their assets thanks to smart solutions.

Var Group awarded for the sustainable data center project for the DLTM

Var Group is the leading operator in the digital services and solutions sector that supports entrepreneurs to develop business models by enhancing the excellence of their companies in Italy and around the world. The Group has long been a partner for the IT channel of Schneider Electric and in the data center world, it accompanies customers on a path of innovation and sustainability, with solutions that maximize energy efficiency, through correct sizing, the adoption of components and systems with green characteristics, infrastructure and energy management software platforms and the choice of cooling technologies that reduce consumption, as well as power protection solutions that guarantee energy reliability and quality.

Var Group was awarded for the project developed for DLTM – Ligurian District for Marine Technologies, a scientific and technological consortium that brings together all the players in the sector present in the Ligurian region. The data center supplied to DLTM guarantees its customers, companies operating in the field of marine technologies, of access supercomputing infrastructure and to carry out then high-tech simulations and modeling related to systems for shipbuilding and yachting, naval systems for defense and security, monitoring, remediation and safety of the marine environment.

The project implemented by Var Group has enhanced the existing infrastructure of the District by integrating it with more performing and innovative solutions: DCIM platform, rack with central hot air corridor, in-row cooling, UPS and chillers for the production of cold water. This made it possible to achieve the maximum reliability, continuity and high energy efficiencywith reduction of costs and associated emissions for the entire life cycle of the infrastructure.