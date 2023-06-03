Home » Lord’s Test, England beat Ireland by 10 wickets
Lord's Test, England beat Ireland by 10 wickets

Lord’s Test, England beat Ireland by 10 wickets

In the only Test on the occasion of Ireland’s visit to England, the host England has won by 10 wickets. In the first innings Stuart Broad took 5 wickets while in the second innings Test debutant Josh Ting dismissed 5 players. In the Test played at Lord’s, the host England won the toss and invited the visitors to bat. The entire Ireland team returned to the pavilion for 172 runs in 56.2 overs in the first innings. James McCullum scored 36, Kurtis Kaempfer 33 and Paul Stirling scored 30 runs. England’s Stuart Broad took 5, Jack Leach 3 and Matthew Potts dismissed 2 players. England declared the innings by scoring 524 runs for the loss of 4 players in the first innings. Ollie Pope 205, Ben Duckett 182, Zac Crowley 56 and Joe Root also scored 56 runs. Ireland team could score 362 runs in their second innings. Mark Adair scored 88, Andy McBrien scored 86 and Harry Tector scored 51 runs. In the second innings, Josh Ting dismissed 5 players. Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jake Leach and Joe Root took one wicket each. England got a very easy target of 11 runs for the win which was achieved by Zach Crowley hitting 3 fours off 4 balls.

