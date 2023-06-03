78% of rooms booked for long weekend June 2 — idealista/news

A bridge beyond expectations. Tourism accelerates for the long weekend of Republic Day: between Thursday 1 and Sunday 4 June 78% of the rooms available online are booked, for a total of 6.2 million presences in accommodation facilities and a turnover for tourism consumption of approximately 800 million euros. In comparison with 2022, the year in which the long weekend of 2 June lasted 5 days, against 4 this year, the level of saturation of the rooms is growing (78% against 75%), but attendance is decreasing (6, 2 million in 2023 against 7 million in 2022). This is estimated by CST for Assoturismo Confesercenti.

A consistent flow of tourists is therefore expected in our country for the last spring break, and not only Italians. A movement that will be more perceived in the cities and in the art centres, in the localities of the lakes, seashores and hills. Based on the results of the usual survey by the Centro Studi Turistici on online booking portals, in fact, accommodation facilities in art cities reach a saturation of 83%. The same trend for the localities of the lakes which present a saturation of online availability of 84%. Slightly lower values ​​were instead detected for the structures of rural/hilly and seaside localities, respectively of 82% and 80%. The flow of bookings to mountain and spa resorts is less intense: for the former the saturation is 68%, while for the latter it rises to 70%.

At the territorial level, the saturation of the offer is quite differentiated. The regions with the highest employment rates are Liguria and Lazio (89%), and Tuscany and Campania (88%). Definitely positive results are also expected for Lombardy, Veneto and Umbria. Reservations recover in Emilia-Romagna: however, the effects of the flood are discounted with a percentage (70%) lower than in previous years but still encouraging for the tourist and economic recovery of the region. However, over the past ten days, 250,000 overnight stays have been lost, with a loss of at least 35 million euros in lost turnover for accommodation facilities; above all the foreigners who were already crowding the beaches of the Romagna Riviera were missing.

“Tourism continues to run, demonstrating again – even if it is not necessary – to be among the most vital economic sectors in Italy”, says Vittorio Messina, President of Assoturismo Confesercenti. “The recovery of bookings in Emilia-Romagna, which had slowed down after the flood, is heartened, but it can be Do more. The narration needs to be reviewed: the Romagna Riviera has always remained open and can be booked with confidence, a concrete contribution to the restart of the region’s economy, which has one of its pillars in tourism”.