Was Yorel Rincón banned from the Colombian National Team again?

Julian Andres Santa

After the final list of the Colombian National Team players who will play the Senior World Cup in Australia and New Zealand was made known, once again the outstanding player Yoreli Rincón was not taken into account, in fact she was not called up again after the 2018 Copa América. This is how the Santander woman published a message on her social networks about possibly a new veto in the Tricolor.

“I had the opportunity and the blessing to enjoy you four times in a row, and to help, together with my teammates, to put the name of Colombia on the world elite soccer map. Today, that I no longer had that opportunity, I know that you gave it to people and players who have all the abilities, maturity and experience to face this appointment with you”.

He had denounced lack of guarantees

Let’s remember that the 29-year-old player who currently plays for Sampdoria and has options to reach Atlético Nacional, had denounced the lack of guarantees, support and equity towards women’s football some time ago, which caused discomfort in some Colombian football managers and curiously from that moment it was never taken into account again, being vetoed from the selected one, despite being denied by official entities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

