Lori Vallow Daybell Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Her Children and Conspiring to Kill Husband’s First Wife

Idaho Woman Lori Vallow Daybell Sentenced to Life in Prison for the Murders of Her Children

(CNN) – Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho woman, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of her two children and for conspiring to murder her husband’s first wife. The sentencing took place on Monday after Vallow Daybell was indicted earlier this year.

Vallow Daybell received consecutive life sentences for the murders of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow. She also received a life sentence for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife. In addition, Vallow Daybell was given two other life sentences and a 10-year sentence for grand theft, which will be served in parallel.

In May, a jury found Vallow Daybell guilty on all counts, including two counts of murder and three counts of conspiracy. The emotional impact of Vallow Daybell’s crimes was highlighted during the sentencing, with loved ones of the victims offering testimony. Colby Ryan, the older brother of Tylee and JJ, expressed the profound loss his family has experienced. He spoke about the bright futures his siblings were robbed of and asked for them to be remembered beyond mere headlines.

During the sentencing, Judge Steven W. Boyce acknowledged Vallow Daybell’s lack of a criminal record as a mitigating factor but noted her conviction on the most serious charges and her lack of remorse. He emphasized the gravity of a mother murdering her own children and participating in the murder of Tammy Daybell, who had her own children.

The children were last seen in September 2019, and Tammy Daybell died the following month. Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell got married weeks later. In June 2020, the remains of Tylee and JJ were discovered in Chad Daybell’s backyard.

Chad Daybell, who has pleaded not guilty, is set to be tried separately in April 2024 for conspiracy charges related to the destruction, tampering, or concealment of evidence.

Vallow Daybell’s belief in doomsday religious beliefs and her claim of being visited by the spirits of her dead children featured prominently during the trial. However, the court saw through her justifications, and Judge Boyce condemned her actions as “the most evil and destructive path possible.”

Vallow Daybell’s defense attorney, Jim Archibald, acknowledged her religious interests but maintained that she was a kind and loving mother. He emphasized the importance of religious freedom in the United States.

The case gained widespread attention and was the subject of a Netflix true crime documentary. It came to light in late November 2019 when relatives asked the police to do a wellness check on JJ. Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell initially told authorities that JJ was staying with a family friend in Arizona, but subsequent investigations revealed the tragic reality of the situation.

During the trial, heartbreaking details about JJ’s death were shared. Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandmother, testified about the significant decrease in communication with her grandson after the death of Vallow Daybell’s ex-husband. Woodcock expressed the pain of not knowing what her grandson could have become and what the world was deprived of.

As the court denied the motion for a new trial, Vallow Daybell’s journey through the criminal justice system has reached its conclusion. However, the impact of her horrific crimes will forever be felt by the grieving loved ones left behind.

— CNN’s Eric Levenson, Emma Tucker, Ashley R. Williams, and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

