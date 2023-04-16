Home » Loses control of the car and crashes into the guard rail – Friuli VG
Loses control of the car and crashes into the guard rail – Friuli VG

Loses control of the car and crashes into the guard rail – Friuli VG

Dead motorist. Serious young man involved in another accident

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, APRIL 16 – A motorist has died of injuries sustained after the car he was driving went off the road. The accident occurred at 6 today in Cedarchis di Arta Terme (Udine), in Carnia, along the former provincial road 23.

Due to causes being investigated by the Carabinieri of the Tolmezzo Company, the motorist lost control of the car, which crashed into the guardrail. The victim remained a prisoner inside the vehicle and the firefighters had to work for a long time to extract it: according to the health workers, who arrived on the spot with an ambulance from Tolmezzo and the air ambulance, however there was nothing to to do and they were only able to ascertain the death.

In a second accident, which occurred during the night in Udine, a 22-year-old boy traveling with another person was seriously injured after the car he was in went off the road and collided with a plane tree: the prognosis is guarded. The friend who was with him suffered minor injuries. (HANDLE).

