Road emergencies in the national territory seem uncontrollable and generating drastic economic and social blows to their environments.

One of them is the closure of the Pan-American highway that cuts off the south of the country with the center of Colombia.

Another one that directly affects our city is the collapse of large stones at kilometer 13 on the road that connects Cali with Buenaventura, in the so-called Vía al Mar.

The totally restricted vehicular passage in the Saladito sector of the Cali – Loboguerrero road (km 13), in addition to affecting passengers, will bring economic consequences to the commerce, education and tourism sectors.

“Losses in sales for the restaurants that are in this area could reach $800 million today, however, we believe that if this is not collected, we could be amounting to almost $1,100 million because the weekends are positive days in sales, but not having traffic will affect us”, explained Brany Prado, executive director for the Pacific of the Colombian Association of the Gastronomic Industry, (Acodres).

80 food establishments are located on this road, without counting the other tourist offers that will also be affected.

With the support of guards from the Ministry of Mobility, the passage of vehicles has been determined every hour

How is the process going?

Taking into account that it is a very sensitive sector, the use of explosives is not recommended, but rather a vibro hammer.

The District Infrastructure Secretariat recommended inducing the controlled fall of an unstable rock that threatens danger found in the upper part of the slope.

Undoubtedly, this collapse requires swift intervention by Invías, said this secretariat.

The head of this district portfolio maintained that, although the national body has arranged a team with professionals and workers to carry out these removal activities, a series of concerns arise due to the large size of the fallen rocks.

“It is important that they be fragmented and crushed to be able to transport them, since they cannot be moved down the hill and therefore they must be removed from the site, but there is only one vibro hammer, so it is important that the institute had another to advance more quickly, because the communities towards kilometer 18 that are merchants, are restless, since they have been affected economically”.

The total of the 400 cubic meters of detached rock material will be removed for the night of this Saturday, February 18.

Comments