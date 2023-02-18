Unexpected health effects, with a diet where legumes are very present!

Often yes underestimate the questionbut take regularly, i.e. with a certain frequency, legumes in the dietit helps a great deal to determine one health state really healthy.

In particular, it is evaluated by the way of theirs incidence on cardiovascular and coronary heart disease. They also help to counteract thehypertension. Let’s see how, together with the studies that have found the connection and the recommended quantities.

Legumes in the diet and cardiovascular benefits

To affirm the validity of legumes for the purposes of the aforementioned benefits, a special study published by magazine “Advance in Nutrition”. L’utility of legumes is therefore really preciousespecially when one considers that diseases connected to the cardiovascular system are the leading cause of death in the world today.

Legumes are revealed source priority of protein, fibers, carbohydrates, all substances whose digestion occurs slowly, cause satiety and with a low glycemic rate. They also contain other nutrients, such as vitamins of the group B, folic acid, riboflavin, thiamine, niacin. But also fundamental minerals, such as zinc, iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, copper.

Specifically, peas, i beans, soy, lentils, and even peanuts, provide many fibers and phytosterols. the peculiarity of protein source assumes a particular relevance. This is because replacing the consumption of proteins of animal origin with those of vegetable origin leads to a much lower cholesterol level in the blood.

The correlation with the reduced is immediate risk Of complications and cardiovascular and coronary disease. In the studies conducted so far, there are twenty-eight of them to highlight the relationship between consumption of legumes and greater well-being a level cardiovascular. There are also seven studies in which a similar correlation was not found.

The studies that have taken place

Recently an Iranian study observed, over a period of 7 years, 6,504 individuals, in their eating habits. Here a link was found with a reduction of the mortality rate equal to 34% for the elderly with an adequate intake of legumes in their diet, while nothing significant was found in the comparison of the relative groups of middle-aged people. But that depends on some variablessuch as the actual consumption of legumes in the individuals observed.

From this study one could draw the conclusion that i legumes especially affect the elderly. But, with regard to quantities, there is another Japanese study which has been pronounced. It notes tangible benefits on all individuals who eat at least 4, if not 5, portions of legumes a week. Another studio Iranian pointed out the aforementioned connection. This time between a consumption of at least three portions a week and one reduction Of risk pari al 33%.

