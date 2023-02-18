Joint venture fuel vehicles are dangerous!BYD Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition launched in 7 days and orders exceeded 32,000

The new owners of Corolla, Sylphy, and Ralink who just mentioned the so-called fuel-efficient “magic cars”, after seeing the launch of BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition, wonder if they will regret buying a car too early.

Today, BYD Auto officially announced,Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition has been on the market for seven days, and the order volume has reached 32,058 orders.On average, more than 4,500 orders are received almost every day, which is welcomed by many consumers.

On February 10, the Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition was officially launched, with an official guide price of RMB 99,800 to RMB 145,800. This is the first time that the price of the DM-i model has dropped below RMB 100,000.

With the advantages of “3.8 liters of fuel consumption per 100 kilometers”, “unlimited number of green cards”, “0-100 acceleration in 7.3 seconds”, and “comprehensive battery life of 1245 kilometers”,The Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition is undoubtedly a dimension reduction attack joint venture fuel vehicle.

More importantly, even the 99,800 55km leading version of the entry-level model,It is also equipped with 8.8-inch instrumentation, 10.1-inch central control large screen, remote on/off air conditioner, reversing image, automatic air conditioner, NFC unlocking, keyless entry and other configurations,Compared with the electronic functions equipped on the roof of other hundreds of thousands of Nissan cars, the former is even higher.

Fuel-efficient, unlimited number, configuration surpassing fuel vehicles of the same level, plus a starting price of 99,800 yuan, after the launch of BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition, the sales of joint venture fuel vehicles are really dangerous.