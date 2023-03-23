The authorities of the National Charity Lottery carried out a medical brigade at the Caserío Residencial Altavista Cantón Veracruz School Center, Tonacatepeque, to guarantee the well-being of the health of the families in this sector.

Among the services provided were consultations in general medicine and medicines, a total of 225 people were benefited.

According to the authorities, this social aid is possible thanks to the sale of the LOTRA, LOTIN and DALE products, with which they provide support to Salvadorans who need it most, reaching vulnerable sectors of the country.

“Every day we continue to change the lives of many more Salvadorans,” the institution explained.

Through these actions, the Lottery stands in solidarity with the population, bringing essential medical services closer to the prevention of diseases, therefore, they invite Salvadorans to continue playing to continue changing lives.