Lottery dedicates draw to the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games, San Salvador 2023, sports venues

This Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the event took place in the National Lottery Multiple Use Room, and began

with the words of Fernando López, commercial manager of the National Charity Lottery who said.

“We are just a few days away from experiencing the unique celebration of the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023 in our country, which will undoubtedly mark a before and after in sports history in our entire region.

This Wednesday we dedicate the raffle to the sports venues of these games, which represent an opportunity to unite and celebrate fundamental values ​​of sport such as: effort, improvement, discipline and the spirit of healthy competition,” said López.

In addition, he explained that during the next few days, Salvadorans will witness extraordinary performances from exceptional athletes who have dedicated their lives to perfecting their skills and achieving excellence in their respective disciplines.

Each of these scenarios has been designed and built with the intention of providing a suitable environment, so that athletes can demonstrate all their talent and give the best of themselves.

Each venue where the competitions will take place will offer an unrivaled experience to both competitors and spectators. Behind these scenes, there is a team of extraordinary professionals and volunteers, who have worked hard to make this historic moment a reality.

“We express our deepest gratitude to each of them for their dedication, passion and commitment to these games. To the athletes who are about to compete, we wish you the best in every challenge; you are the epitome of determination and sportsmanship. Their achievements and efforts will inspire us, but also future generations of athletes who dream of following in their footsteps,” he added.

This week thousands of tickets have been circulating, with the dedication to the sports venues of the Central American and Caribbean Games, taking advantage of this opportunity to support the athletes, enjoy each competition and witness these historic games.

In each Lottery draw customers have more than 12,000 chances to win. This Wednesday there was a grand prize of $10,000, a second grand prize of $20,000 and the first grand prize pool of $205,000.

The Lottery expressed special thanks to customers for purchasing the products: LOTRA, LOTÍN and DALE.

