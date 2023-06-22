Home » Tolima: Comedian from Sábados Felices is a victim of robbery and a shootout broke out
Tato, a well-known comedian and ventriloquist from Sábados Felices, was the victim of theft in Chicoral, Tolima, the act was reportedly perpetrated by a group of individuals who fled in a car after taking several suitcases belonging to Tato with them.

The car escaped with the loot in the direction of the road between El Espinal and El Guamo. According to the local newspaper, El Nuevo Día, the event drew the attention of several road agents who were in the place, which generated their immediate reaction and triggered a pursuit to find the perpetrators of the theft.

The actions of the authorities would have generated a “movie” moment, since a shooting began very quickly in the midst of the persecution, which alerted the surrounding community.

