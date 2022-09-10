In the golden autumn and September, the peaches and plums are fragrant, and the fruit is fragrant. In order to create a good fashion of respecting teachers and valuing education, on the occasion of the 38th Teacher’s Day, the Baqiao District Federation of Trade Unions and his party came to Xi’an No. Teachers and educators held a knee-deep discussion, sending them holiday congratulations and sincere condolences.

Xi’an No. 81 Middle School is the farthest school in Baqiao District from the main urban area. It has a 50-year history of running a school. It consists of three parts: the middle school department, the primary school department, and the training base for middle school students in Baqiao District. Responsible for the military training of high school students in Baqiao District and the education of children of more than 50 prisoners. “No matter how hard the work is, you can stick to this pure land, engage in education and teaching attentively, and regard accompanying your children’s growth as your lifelong career.” The relevant leaders of the Baqiao District Federation of Trade Unions sent holiday wishes to the teacher representatives.

Afterwards, the staff of the trade union came to Runzhi School in Baqiao District. This is a newly established nine-year continuous training special education school this year. The students currently enrolled are a group of special children. In accordance with the curriculum of the special education school, the school offers courses such as life language, life mathematics, life adaptation, sports health, painting and craftsmanship, singing and playing rhythm, etc., taught by five full-time teachers, and carry out teaching activities. Although the teachers are all newcomers in the special education industry, they are full of enthusiasm for work, diligent in thinking and eager to learn, and in the face of new fields and new difficulties, they can unite as one, overcome difficulties, and make concerted efforts to “enrich education with love, enlighten wisdom and wisdom”.

At the symposium, the teachers who spoke on behalf of each other said that they would actively fulfill the responsibility and mission of “cultivating people with morality and being brave”, living up to the expectations of the whole society, and running a school that children like and people are satisfied with.

It is understood that in recent years, the Baqiao District Federation of Trade Unions has expressed its concern for teachers and staff through activities such as sending warmth, cooling, and condolences to employees in need. Teachers and staff, encourage them to fully carry forward the noble demeanor of devotion to work and selfless dedication, and continuously improve their ability to educate people.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All Media Reporter Yuan Yuetu/Baqiao District Federation of Trade Unions