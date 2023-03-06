The police cordoned off the crime scene in Bramsche, Lower Saxony. Photo: Heinz-Jürgen Reiss/Nord-West-Media TV /dpa





A young woman is killed at a birthday party in Bramsche, Lower Saxony – investigators suspect a sex crime. What happened?

Bramsche – After the violent death of a 19-year-old at a birthday party in Bramsche, Lower Saxony, the Osnabrück public prosecutor’s office is assuming that the investigation will be lengthy. “This case should keep us busy for a long time,” said senior public prosecutor Alexander Retemeyer, also with a view to the around 150 guests at the party in a rifle club on Sunday night.

In the afternoon, a magistrate had issued an arrest warrant for the murder of a 20-year-old. Based on the way the young woman’s body was found, investigators are assuming a homicide as well as a sex crime. According to the public prosecutor’s office, first interrogations during the night gave clues to the German suspect, who was finally arrested in his apartment. According to the investigators, he was initially silent on the allegations.

Details not yet public

According to the first findings, the 19-year-old was missing at around 1.30 a.m. during the celebration of an 18th birthday. Guests then searched for them together and found them seriously injured in a meadow. Death was declared in the hospital. The public prosecutor’s office initially did not want to give details of the circumstances of the death of the German victim, so as not to reveal any possible knowledge of the perpetrator.

Supported by the Federal Agency for Technical Relief and the fire brigade, a large contingent of police began the on-site interviews that night. All party guests who were still present were detained to take photos of them and record personal details, the police said.

Only on Tuesday did a deadly gun attack on a 16-year-old in Bramsche cause horror in the small community near Osnabrück. An 81-year-old man shot the boy in front of an apartment building directly across from an elementary school. The victim died a day later in a clinic.





