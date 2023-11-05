Luis Díaz on his daughter’s birthday

Eight days have passed since Luis Manuel Díaz, father of the soccer player Luis Manuel Díaz, was kidnapped in the municipality of Barrancas, La Guajira. Since then, the national government, his relatives and supporters of the Liverpool star have demanded his release to the ELN.

Although it was known that ‘Lucho’ Díaz has maintained close contact with the Colombian authorities, in the last few hours through his social networks he spoke for the first time about the unfortunate situation they are experiencing and he did so in a publication in which he congratulated his daughter Roma for her birthday.

“Today our great love turns 2 years old, a princess who fills our hearts with hope. The best gift for her would undoubtedly be to have Grandpa Mane by our side again and we trust in God that it will be so. God bless you, keep you and allow you to always grow surrounded by love, my princess. Happy Birthday! We love you”wrote Lucho Díaz in a publication shared with his wife Gera Ponce.

Luis Manuel Díaz was kidnapped last Saturday, October 28 and although initially the criminal group that had it in its possession was unknown, on Thursday, November 2, the ELN confirmed that they had kidnapped him, at the same time that he announced that he would soon be released, however, that has not happened.

In Barrancas, La Guajira, his friends and family have held a vigil to ask for his release. Furthermore, the president Gustavo Petro stated that the ELN were responsible for the life of Luis Manuel Díaz, rejecting what happened.

