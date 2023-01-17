The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will send a mission to Venezuela this week to begin the process of reopening the Brazilian embassy in Caracas.

The mission will be led by diplomat Flavio Macieira, who was his country’s representative to Norway, Panama and Nicaragua, and held prominent positions in the Brazilian embassies in France, Iraq, Ireland and Switzerland.

According to the press, Macieira will remain as Brazil’s business manager in Venezuela until the new ambassador is named.

Relations between Venezuela and Brazil were suspended during the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who at the beginning of 2019 decided to recognize the former opposition deputy Juan Guaidó as “interim president” of the Caribbean country, thus ignoring the administration of Nicolás Maduro.

After withdrawing all officials from their headquarters in Venezuela in June 2020, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry declared the entire Venezuelan diplomatic corps accredited to the Latin American giant “persona non grata.”

According to the Brazilian press, Lula could meet with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, within the framework of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which will be held on January 24 in Buenos Aires. with RT

