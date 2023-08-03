A new TOGOCOM agency in Bè – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The TOGOCOM operator is getting closer to its customers. On July 21, 2023, he officially opened his new agency in Bè, opposite the main market.

It was in the presence of the CEO of TOGOCOM and his deputy, Mr. Pierre-Antoine Legagneur and Mr. Tarik Boudiat, members of the management committee, local, municipal and traditional authorities, partners and local populations.

The infrastructure comes to materialize the will of the telephony leader and its distribution partners to get closer to its kind customers, with the ambition to offer them a mobile, landline and TMoney experience that meets their expectations. The jewel is highly valued by economic players. The infrastructure is operated by one of the distribution network partners, the Société Togolaise du Numérique (STN).

“From the reception to the handling of their requests, customers will benefit not only from a refined quality of service, but also from rapid handling of their requests and expert advice”, reassures-t- -we. According to its promoter, Joseph Dagadou, “The Bè boutique team is already well trained to welcome them and meet their expectations”.

This new agency, underlines Daniel Godevi, Director of Sales and Distribution of TOGOCOM, embodies once again the will of the structure to make its services accessible to all, as well as its commitment to take an active part in the economic development of the country. “We are proud to contribute to the digital transformation of Togo…”, he commented.

Leader of the Togolese telecommunications market, TOGOCOM is the precursor of 5G technology in Togo and in the sub-region. Resulting from the merger of TOGO TELECOM and TOGOCEL TOGOCOM, a subsidiary of the Axian group, its ambition is to become the champion of quality of service to the best international standards.

Atha Assan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

