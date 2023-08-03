Home » A bus overturned on the road near the transport terminal
A bus overturned on the road near the transport terminal

And bus intercity suffered a rollover in the middle of the track with seven people on board.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the vehicle, identified by the plates UFS 296, drove a alta speed y low The effects of alcoholwhich would have been the determining factor of the tragic event.

The incident occurred in front of the Police anti-narcotics base Nacional, where witnesses witnessed the moment the bus overturned.

Fortunately, all the people inside the vehicle escaped unharmed. including three children, three adults and the driver himself.

The police authorities quickly went to the place to restore traffic on the road, which was temporarily blocked due to the accident.

