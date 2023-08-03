Dallas eliminates Mazatlán and advances to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup

FRISCO, Texas, USA (AP) — With a goal by Eugene Ansah in the second half, Dallas FC beat Mazatlán 2-1 on Wednesday to qualify for the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.

Alan Velasco put the local team ahead at 48 with a penalty. Andrés Montaño leveled at 57 but Ansah scored the game-winner at 75.

Dallas FC will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, who advanced with a 3-1 win over Orlando.

Mazatlán, who surprised by qualifying for the second round, will return to Mexico to await the resumption of the Apertura tournament.

PACHUCA, ALSO ELIMINATED

Pachuca had a fleeting appearance in the Leagues Cup, losing on penalties 5-3 against Houston Dynamo, who advanced to the round of 16.

The Tuzos, because they are monarchs of the Apertura 2022, did not have to play the group stage of this tournament that pits all the MLS teams against all the MX League teams.

The Dynamo will now face the winner of the match between Cruz Azul and Charlotte, which will take place this Thursday.

