Recently, news that many older Hong Kong stars such as Wan Ziliang, Liang Xiaolong and Lin Wei have come to settle in the Mainland have been frequently reported in the media. It can be said that the old generation of Hong Kong stars coming to the mainland for retirement has become a trend at present. Some famous actors who used to be all-powerful and brilliant in film and television dramas have become “uncles next door”. Today, what they rely on to impress everyone is no longer superb acting skills, but a serious attitude towards life in their later years.

Many old Hong Kong stars go to the mainland to retire

For a long time, Hong Kong movies have held a relatively important position in the hearts of mainland audiences. Because the classic characters created by the older generation of Hong Kong stars have long become unforgettable memories for countless audiences. In their later years, they choose to settle in the mainland – according to netizens, there are at least 50 of them.

Wan Ziliang, 64, is one of them. As an actor in the golden age of Hong Kong movies, Wan Ziliang has performed well in a series of films such as “The King of Gamblers” and “Young and Dangerous” and won numerous awards. Now, Wan Ziliang lives in Changsha, Hunan, and lives in an ordinary community with his family. In his video recording his daily life, Wan Ziliang has gray hair and, like an ordinary retiree, walks in the community and does nucleic acid tests. It can be seen that he has integrated into the life of local retirees.

Liang Xiaolong was widely known for his role as Chen Zhen, and later became the “Evil God of Fire Cloud”. At the age of 74, he opened a martial arts hall in Inner Mongolia two years ago, and recently moved to Chengdu, where he still runs a martial arts hall. The 56-year-old Liu Yucui is famous for starring in “The Deer” and “Dragon and Babu”, and is a gold supporting role in Hong Kong TV dramas. In the early years, Liu Yucui had settled in the mainland. Today, Liu Yucui, who has received a pension in Guangzhou, often uses short videos to record her life: eating and playing during the day, and dancing square dance at night. 61-year-old Li Lichi, a Hong Kong director who has directed “Tang Bohu Dianqiuxiang” and “The King of Comedy”, lives in Zhongshan, Guangdong. He has a local senior card and often travels by bus.

Rent a house to realize the dream of rural life

Different from the above-mentioned old Hong Kong stars who settled in mainland cities, many people choose to live a rural life in the mainland. Among them, there is 58-year-old Huang Yishan.

As Zhou Xingchi’s royal supporting role, Huang Yishan has appeared in movies such as “Fighting Dragon” and “Tang Bohu’s Autumn Fragrance”. In fact, he was one of the earliest Hong Kong stars to settle in the mainland – he settled in Guangzhou as early as 20 years ago. However, this year, Huang Yishan sold his house and started renting. Not long ago, he posted a short video announcing that he went to Xishan Island in Suzhou, rented an abandoned yard for 2,000 yuan per month for renovation, and realized the dream of rural life. In the video, Huang Yishan went to the local vegetable market to hang out, eating meat buns, fried dough sticks, and buying vegetables such as bamboo shoots, just like a local uncle.

Also keen on rural life in the mainland, there is 67-year-old Lin Wei. As a golden supporting role in the golden age of Hong Kong movies, he was once a “villain professional”. In recent years, he moved to a rural village in Baoding, Hebei Province in a low-key manner, built a two-story villa, grew vegetables in the yard, and made friends with local neighbors. In his spare time, he swims in the nearby mountains and waters and experiences farm life. Lin Wei said that he doesn’t like to drive, live in a big house, or like famous brands. He usually grows vegetables, fishes, and shoots videos to share his daily life with netizens.

“Zhan Zhao” retired and set up a factory

I have to say that the attitude of the old Hong Kong stars towards their later years and the lifestyle they choose are quite worthy of appreciation. Of course, in addition to the “leisure faction”, there are also many old Hong Kong stars who retire and never stop.

Liao Weixiong, a 65-year-old old drama bone, chose to settle in Guangzhou to develop organic agriculture when his career was booming, and achieved great success by planting rice. However, Liao Weixiong came to the mainland relatively early, when he was still very young.

In comparison, 63-year-old He Jiajin is more suitable to be a spokesperson for “retiring and never ending”. In the TV series “Bao Qingtian”, Zhan Zhao played by He Jiajin has amazed countless audiences. Since 2011, He Jiajin has faded out of the entertainment industry. Subsequently, he opened a factory in Huizhou, Guangdong to produce healthy and healthy food. As the boss, He Jiajin often cooks by himself and brings his employees to barbecue. Such a low-key and down-to-earth approach has caused many netizens to shout “I want to go to work in He Jiajin’s factory”.

