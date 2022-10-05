The new features introduced by Apple for the car scene have shown the effect this time. But unfortunately, the six young people in the accident did not usher in a miracle. Five people were killed on the spot at the scene of the crash, and one person waited for help after the iPhone automatically called for help, but sadly died in the hospital. This is the first time that the new features of the iPhone have demonstrated their capabilities after the external doubts and the Oolong incident, but many netizens also commented after knowing: I hope you don’t use them.

iPhone calls for help in fatal car crash for the first time

At this year’s Apple’s new product launch conference, the iPhone 14 and the new Apple Watch have specially added sensors for car scenes to detect car accidents.

Once the sensors and algorithms determine that you have been in a serious car accident, they will automatically call for help.

On October 2, a serious car accident occurred in Nebraska, USA. At about 2:15 in the morning, a Honda Accord hit a tree on the outskirts of the city. The scene was tragic. Five people were killed on the spot, and a girl in her 20s was seriously injured.

The ambulance quickly arrived at the scene and took the surviving girl to the hospital – but unfortunately the rescue was ineffective and she eventually died.

Although the cause of the accident is still under investigation, the party who called for help in time has disclosed that an iPhone, after detecting a collision, started an automatic call for help.

Police said the phone first sent a signal to the “owner” after detecting the collision, and then automatically called for help when there was no response.

And this is also the first time that Apple has shown value after the release of this feature after being questioned and oolong incidents.

How does the iPhone detect a car accident?

This year’s new products such as the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch S8, in addition to performance upgrades, also added special sensors to detect car accidents.

Equipped with the newly added dual-core accelerometer and high dynamic range gyroscope, the iPhone can detect violent acceleration or deceleration movements up to 256Gs, and will help you call for help once it is judged that you are in a serious car accident.

At the same time, barometers can be used to monitor changes in air pressure inside the cabin, GPS can identify more data on speed changes, and microphones can identify typical noises from car crashes.

This feature can also be seamlessly linked with the latest Apple Watch. When a major car accident is detected, the Apple Watch screen will directly display the emergency services call interface. If a minor car accident is detected, it will make a call through the iPhone, as much as possible. Guaranteed connection quality.

Apple also emphasized that the feature relies on advanced algorithms “after more than one million hours of real driving training” and various crash data, which is expected to minimize false positives and prevent them from tying up emergency services. Users themselves can also cancel false positives. newspaper.

But just after the Apple conference, the US media also launched an actual test with the drivers, and the results were mixed, which made this function fall into a “gimmick” controversy.

Later, there was an Oolong incident. A motorcycle rider dropped his iPhone at a high speed while driving, and then it automatically called the police to the emergency contacts set by the car owner – “the car owner was in a car accident”, and let this function Practicality is mired in controversy.

But this time, the ability of the iPhone has made more people see the indispensable value.

In the accident that killed 6 people, because it happened in the suburbs in the early morning, there was no automatic call for help from the iPhone, and perhaps the rescue would not come so quickly, even if it failed to save the severely injured survivors in the end.

There are also many Chinese netizens commenting on the hot search that this function can really help a lot at critical moments.

Because in the event of a car accident, people may have syncope and cannot call for help by themselves.

There are also some off-road motorcycle players who commented that on the one hand, this function can automatically call for help, and on the other hand, it can automatically share GPS and positioning, which can help people in car accidents get out of trouble faster.

Of course, there are more people who commented after paying attention to the iPhone’s automatic call for help:

The function is a good function, but I hope you don’t use it.

In addition, this new feature of Apple was also hotly debated in the car circle when it was released, because more people believed that this was just a release of Apple’s smart car capabilities in its product ecosystem.

In fact, Apple has also made a statement to the outside world. If this function is combined with Bluetooth, Carplay, or can connect with more data of the vehicle, it will have a more accurate performance.

And if it is a smart car built by Apple end-to-end, is such a capability a standard safety feature?

In fact, with the increase of sensors on the car, intelligent algorithms redefine various capabilities, and such functions are not only promoted by Apple.

Including Tesla and new domestic automakers, they are using intelligent capabilities to improve the safety of driving, active and passive.

As well as Xiaomi, which has just completed the engineering prototype and rolled off the assembly line, there are also similar functional patents exposed. In a recent hot discussion, Xiaomi applied for a patent for “vehicle falling into water detection” – which was later included in the same category of capabilities as the iPhone’s new feature.

This is indeed a good sign – cars are getting smarter and equipped with more and more safety features. But as netizens put it:

Hope you don’t use it.