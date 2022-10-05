“Today (yesterday for those who read) we met with the Company – as per the Agreement of 4 August 2022 – to address the issue of accession to the exodus maneuver and to the Solidarity Fund. Total subscriptions at Group level amounted to 4,125, of which 110 relating to redundancies and 4,015 relating to the Fund ”. This was announced in a press release by the trade union coordinators of Banca Monte dei Paschi.

The employees who asked to leave Mps therefore exceed the 3,500 early departures that had been foreseen.

“The Company – continue the unions – has reserved the possibility of analyzing the data for a few more days, in order to take the consequent decisions regarding the acceptance of applications. For our part, we have requested speed in decisions and a careful assessment of the economic and organizational impacts, in order to identify the best solutions in favor of female and male workers “.