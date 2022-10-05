Home Business Mps: trade unions communicate exodus requests from 4,125 employees, beyond expectations
Business

Mps: trade unions communicate exodus requests from 4,125 employees, beyond expectations

by admin

“Today (yesterday for those who read) we met with the Company – as per the Agreement of 4 August 2022 – to address the issue of accession to the exodus maneuver and to the Solidarity Fund. Total subscriptions at Group level amounted to 4,125, of which 110 relating to redundancies and 4,015 relating to the Fund ”. This was announced in a press release by the trade union coordinators of Banca Monte dei Paschi.

The employees who asked to leave Mps therefore exceed the 3,500 early departures that had been foreseen.

“The Company – continue the unions – has reserved the possibility of analyzing the data for a few more days, in order to take the consequent decisions regarding the acceptance of applications. For our part, we have requested speed in decisions and a careful assessment of the economic and organizational impacts, in order to identify the best solutions in favor of female and male workers “.

See also  Takeover bid Astm, Gavio and Ardian retouch the offer to 28 euros

You may also like

Global Markets: The plummeting dollar mobilizes positive emotions,...

iPhone automatically calls for help in car accident...

He Xiaobing: Gold keeps falling and continues to...

Spot gold continues overnight rally? Fed official’s speech...

Eurozone: production prices at + 5% m /...

The depreciation rate of the iPhone 14 is...

Real estate: house prices down 1% in the...

Wedbush: Based on the acquisition price of Poshmark...

UniCredit purchases 19,816,421 shares in the period 26-30...

Apple frustrated European parliament unifies Type C specification...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy