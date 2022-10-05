The tension between Russia and the West continues to be very high. The Times publishes a news that makes your wrists tremble: Putin is also ready for a nuclear test and the head of the CIA stresses that “the Russian president cornered can be very dangerous”. The Ukrainian counter-offensive, meanwhile, proceeds with strength and determination and reconquers territories that it had lost: it breaks through to the south and advances towards the east. stressing that the Russian annexations that came after the referendums are “worthless” for her. The Ukrainian president, meanwhile, signs a decree in which he formally declares “impossible any form of negotiation” with Moscow and possible talks with Putin.

07.00 – Zelensky: “We advance rapidly against Russian troops in the South”

Volodimyr Zelensky announced “good news” for Ukraine, noting that Kiev’s armed forces are advancing “swiftly” against Russian troops in the southern regions. “The Ukrainian army is making a fairly rapid and powerful advance into the south of our country as part of the current defense operation,” said the president of Ukraine in the evening video in which he addresses the nation. “This week alone – he added – dozens of territories have already been liberated from the fake Russian referendum: in the Kherson, Kharkiv, Lugansk and Donetsk region”. And many villages, he said again listing them, have been “liberated by the occupier and stabilized,” according to military reports. “This is far from being a complete list,” he warned, after describing the situation as a “success for the army.” “Our fighters don’t stop, so it’s a matter of time before we expel the occupier from all our lands,” he assured him. “The successes of our armed forces, all the successes in restoring freedom to our people, are our joint successes, our joint victories,” he said, referring to the military and financial material supplied to Kiev by partners and allies.

03.06 – “Russian kamikaze drones over Bila Tservka, Kiev region”

A Russian attack on Bila Tservka, in the Kiev region, has been underway for some hours. According to reports from the Kiyv Independent, the city is being targeted by kamikaze drones. One person was injured in the destruction of an infrastructure. Bila Tservka is located about 80 km from the Ukrainian capital. Russian missile attacks are also underway on the Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of Kharkiv.

02.00 – Kiev, torture chamber in Pisky-Radkivski, shock photo

“A torture chamber in Pisky-Radkivski. A gas mask placed on the head of a victim who was covered with a burning rag and buried alive. And a box of gold dental crowns. A mini Auschwitz. How many more will there be in occupied Ukraine? ‘ The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense writes on Twitter. Yesterday, the Ukrainian police reported that they had discovered a torture chamber in the village of Pisky-Radkivski, in the Kharkiv region, recently taken over by the Kiev army. In which the occupants would have kept local residents in inhumane conditions.