Checkers Capital acquires the majority of Altea Federation: the ‘Next Level’ development plan is born

The private equity fund Checkers Capital has acquired a majority stake in Altea Federation. An industrial development and growth plan called ‘Next Level’ kicks off from this strategic partnership

Published on 03 Aug 2023

The European private equity fund Checkers Capital has signed a binding agreement to acquire a majority stake in the share capital of Altea Federation. This strategic partnership launches an industrial development and growth plan, called ‘Next Level‘, strongly desired by the President of Altea Andrea Rustica and the entire Board of Directors, with the aim of making the group the point of reference for the management of digital transformation and acceleration processes of medium and large Italian companies.

Next Level: the growth plan of Altea Federation

Next Level emphasizes the ability of Altea Federation to bring innovative business organization models to the market, both thanks to the constant study of the most advanced theories of technological innovation and thanks to the strong collaborations undertaken over the years by the group with world players in the technological innovation through a holonic-virtual business model. This model brings together the professionalism and high specialization of over 20 companies under a single brand, maintaining a strong Group identity and an always consistent approach to the challenges dictated by the new paradigms in the Consulting, Technology, Digital and Operations fields.

