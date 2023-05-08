Ma Fuguo investigates the development of key industries

On the morning of May 6, Ma Fuguo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to Shancheng District, Heshan District, and Baoshan Economic and Technological Development Zone successively to investigate the development of key industries. City leaders Wang Zehua, Lin Qijun and responsible comrades from relevant municipal departments participated.

The first phase project of Xintuoyang Biochemical Industrial Park was put into operation in September last year, and it is currently the world‘s largest R&D base for iso-VC sodium production. Ma Fuguo walked into the biosynthesis engineering technology research and development center and analysis and testing room, carefully understood the company’s technology research and development, innovation system construction, etc., encouraged enterprises to strengthen the main body of scientific and technological innovation, integrate and gather internal and external superior resources, continue to strengthen the deep integration of production, education and research, and promote more Accelerate the transformation of multiple scientific and technological achievements, and continuously enhance its core competitiveness.

In Hebi Yuanhao Chemical Co., Ltd., Ma Fuguo had a detailed understanding of the enterprise information construction, the operation of the safety production supervision platform, and the management of major hazards, and inspected the operation of the industrial Internet + hazardous chemical safety production platform. He emphasized that it is necessary to tighten the string of safety production at all times, strengthen the construction of double prevention mechanisms for hazardous chemical enterprises, increase the intensity of hidden danger investigation and rectification, strictly implement various risk control measures, continuously improve the intrinsic safety level of enterprises, and promote enterprises to achieve more safe development.

In Henan Zanyu Technology Zhongyuan Daily Chemical Ecological Industrial Park and Henan Energy and Chemical Group Hebi Coal Chemical Co., Ltd., Ma Fuguo inquired in detail about the market situation, production and operation, etc., and understood the problems and demands of the company that need to be solved urgently. He emphasized that it is necessary to closely focus on the leading industry, further sort out and refine the industrial panorama, development roadmap, and technological breakthrough map, continuously extend, supplement, and strengthen the chain, drive the coordinated development of the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, and strive to build an industrial ecology and build it as soon as possible. A 100 billion level modern chemical and functional new material industrial base; it is necessary to carry out the “Ten Thousand People Helping Ten Thousand Enterprises” activity, focus on the difficulties and problems encountered in the development of enterprises, strengthen coordination and scheduling, help solve them in a timely manner, and help enterprises become bigger and better Be stronger.