Ma Tianyao X Sanxihui Art Center “The Beauty of Gem Paintings” Online Joint Exhibition from 8/14

Gem painting has four characteristics: precious material, natural color, exquisite art, and rare collection. The basic process of gem painting has not changed for hundreds of years. It is mainly divided into four steps: hand-painting, stroke, powder and inlay. It sounds uncomplicated, but in fact, the production of the entire gemstone painting is a test of the craftsman’s skills and eyesight. In order to ensure the three-dimensionality and brilliance of the painting, craftsmen need to concentrate on sticking the gemstones one by one, and work slowly and meticulously. It takes about a month to make a gemstone painting. , it looks like a stone up close”, and this is the charm of gem painting. Even if it is made on the same base painting, there are no two gemstone paintings that are exactly the same, and this gorgeous gemstone painting is expensive.

“Gem painting” was formed in the Ming and Qing Dynasties, and reached its peak in the Qianlong period of the Qing Dynasty. It was a luxury item loved by princes and nobles, and it was also an important gift for foreign diplomacy. Craftsmen use the natural colors and textures of dozens of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, agates, amethysts, etc., which have been polished and polished to create works of art. In order to allow more people to understand the art of gemstone paintings and appreciate the beauty of gemstone paintings, Ma Tianyao, a collector of gemstone paintings, and Sanxihui Art Center will jointly hold an online joint exhibition of “The Beauty of Gemstone Paintings” from August 14th, with a total of 55 pieces. Divided into four major themes: manor, flower, Chinese style and abstraction, each gemstone painting is the rare creation of the artist’s brainchild, and each piece is also a rare art treasure!

The craftsmen and painters presented the infinite creative space of “Hundred Birds” with gems, and these spirit stones have become treasures left in the world.Photo/provided by Sanxihui Art Center

Ma Tianyao, a collector, said that the gem paintings originated from gemstones gifted by nature are fresh and bright, colorful, never fade, and have a strong three-dimensional sense, full of natural interest, and the brilliant cultural connotation of gemstones is deeply hidden in them. It is a treasure that integrates jewelry and art! Taking the “Lily” painting as an example, the craftsman is looking for a suitable piece of debris to make a pistil. Whether the size, color, and texture of the stone is used properly will directly determine the effect of the painting, especially the three-dimensional effect. When you lightly touch the gem painting, you can feel the delicate brilliance of the stone grains, and you can also feel the frosted texture of the sand grains. Whether it is still life, animals or smudged light and shadow, the whole painting is colored by stone. It has high appreciation and collection value and can be preserved for a long time, which is also an important reason why collectors favor it.

Gem painting is China‘s intangible cultural heritage, and “Mahler’s House” is a fusion of Western decorative architectural elements.Photo/provided by Sanxihui Art Center

Ma Tianyao further pointed out that each gemstone in the gem painting comes from a distant stratum tens of millions of years ago. Gemstones are precious and have natural colors. Through perception and practice, artists grind mineral gemstones into powder and use them for painting. Only then will you have the opportunity to see the original appearance of the exquisite paintings. Gem paintings are made of exquisite materials, and the works can remain unchanged for hundreds of years. It is the first choice gift for government officials to visit abroad and various meetings, and it is also a good gift for celebrities. It is also suitable for art decoration in family houses, luxury villas, offices, hotels and other places. “The Beauty of Gem Paintings” Online Joint Exhibition Website: www.gemspicture.net

