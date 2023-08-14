Cuban Man Denied Beer Purchase at Walgreens Due to Cuban ID: Reactions and Clarifications

Cuban Man Upset After Being Denied Beer Purchase at US Store Due to ID

In a recent incident that has sparked controversy, a Cuban immigrant claimed he was denied the purchase of beer at a Walgreens store in the United States when he presented his Cuban ID as identification. The incident left the young man frustrated, leading him to express his dissatisfaction with how Cubans are treated in the country.

The young man can be heard saying, “But you can’t sell me here with this? Check this out, this is where they only don’t sell beer to Cubans with this ID. Forget about that, Cubans here are worthless. Here they say that a Mexican ID is fine, but Cuban for fun. These people really have to stop.”

In the United States, valid identification is required to purchase alcohol. However, the acceptable forms of identification differ from state to state. As explained, a driver’s license issued by a US state or territory is generally considered valid for this purpose, as are foreign passports.

Reactions to the Cuban man’s frustration quickly emerged in cyberspace. Some users pointed out that Walgreens only accepts identity documents issued in the USA, such as driver’s licenses, permanent residence cards, or American citizenship proofs. Others suggested that the young man’s experience may not necessarily be discrimination, as they themselves had encountered similar situations irrespective of their nationality.

“I have lived in the USA for 28 years, and I have never felt that,” one user commented. “And I am of Cuban origin too. Greetings and blessings.” Another warned, “Poor young man just arrived. Here your identification is worth nothing, and just as they are deporting, it will not last this year in this country.”

However, some urged the young man to approach the situation with logic, emphasizing that in a foreign country, a foreign identification card may not be considered valid.

It is important to note that businesses prioritize sales and making transactions, rather than discriminating on the basis of nationality. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding local regulations and norms when venturing into a new country.

As this incident sparks conversations about identity and acceptance, it is crucial to foster dialogue and promote a better understanding between cultures and nationalities.

