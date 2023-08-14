Home » Are there classes in Río Negro and Neuquén this Monday, August 14?
Are there classes in Río Negro and Neuquén this Monday, August 14?

This Sunday, the candidacies of thousands of candidates were defined both in the country and in Neuquén and Río Negro, within the framework of PASO 2023. The polls were ready in dozens of schools specially set up to hold the elections. Once the process is finished, The question arises as to whether this Monday, August 14, there are classes or not in both provinces.

Faced with this panorama, the ministries of Education of Río Negro and Neuquén clarified, according to what they reported to Diario BLACK RIVER, how schools will work at the beginning of the weekafter being transformed into voting centers on Sunday.

STEP 2023 in Neuquén and Río Negro: the establishments will be cleaned so that there are classes on Monday

From the Ministry of Education in Río Negro it was reported that after the vote, cleaning tasks would be carried out in the schools affected by the vote, with the aim of classes starting normally.

In the case of Neuquén, from the Provincial Council of Education (CPE) confirmed that this Monday, August 14, after the PASO elections on Sunday, There are classes normally in all educational establishments appointed to conduct the elections.

They also explained that, as has been the case in recent years, classes will not be suspended in any shift the day after the elections, since the cleaning of school buildings will be arranged.


